Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

9th-ranked Jones College lands 9 on All-MACCC teams

Jones College saw nine men's soccer players named either first-or second-team All-Mississippi...
Jones College saw nine men's soccer players named either first-or second-team All-Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference.(Greg Hartley, Jr./Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College GCCC)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Jones College Sports Information Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The three-time defending conference men’s soccer champion Jones College Bobcats dominated the spring’s All-Mississippi Community Colleges Conference team.

A league-high nine Bobcats were selected first- or second-team All-MCCC under the direction of JC coach Brendan Connolly, who was named the MACCC men’s soccer “Coach of the Year.”

Goalkeeper Peyton Wilbanks, back Leighton Jameson, midfielders Adam Lynch and Mason Morgan and forwards Chris Dempsey and Elean Fajardo (Oak Grove) High School) were named first-team All-MCCC.

Back Garrett Bell IV (Sacred Heart High School), midfielder Andrew Craig and forward John Mark Rose were selected second-team All-MCCC.

In addition to their all-conference selections, Jameson, Dempsey and Fajardo were selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 team and will be up for All-America consideration later this month.

Wilbanks allowed 18 goals and had 75 saves for an 80.6 save percentage. He was 12-4 in goal.

Jameson scored two goals and was part of a defense that posted five shutouts.

Lynch had six goals, five assists and 17 points and Morgan had one assist.

Dempsey had 10 goals and eight assists for 28 points and Fajardo had 10 goals and four assists for 24 points.

Fajardo had a “golden goal” to lead No. 9 Jones to a 2-1 win over No. 8 and eventual national champion Southeastern Community College (Iowa) in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

Dempsey was first and Fajardo was second in points in the MACCC.

Bell had two assists, Craig had three goals and one assist and Rose had six goals and five assists.

Connolly guided the Bobcats to a 13-4 record, a third straight MACCC title and its first-ever Region 23 championship and NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearance.

Connolly is 53-29-3 in his five seasons as head coach.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
Sheriff Danny Rigel said thieves are stealing catalytic converters to sell.
Catalytic converter thefts in Lamar County have businesses speaking out

Latest News

PRCC defender Alexa Beets earned a second postseason recognition recently, earning All-Region...
PRCC’s Beets earns All-Region 23 honors
Ever wonder how much time you could spend inside a Waffle House? (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Man tells syrupy tale of fantasy football ‘punishment’ at Miss. Waffle House
PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame
Pearl River announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class
PRCC Athletics Hall of Fame
Pearl River announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class