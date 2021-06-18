9th-ranked Jones College lands 9 on All-MACCC teams

Jones College Sports Information Department

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) – The three-time defending conference men’s soccer champion Jones College Bobcats dominated the spring’s All-Mississippi Community Colleges Conference team.

A league-high nine Bobcats were selected first- or second-team All-MCCC under the direction of JC coach Brendan Connolly, who was named the MACCC men’s soccer “Coach of the Year.”

Goalkeeper Peyton Wilbanks, back Leighton Jameson, midfielders Adam Lynch and Mason Morgan and forwards Chris Dempsey and Elean Fajardo (Oak Grove) High School) were named first-team All-MCCC.

Back Garrett Bell IV (Sacred Heart High School), midfielder Andrew Craig and forward John Mark Rose were selected second-team All-MCCC.

In addition to their all-conference selections, Jameson, Dempsey and Fajardo were selected to the National Junior College Athletic Association All-Region 23 team and will be up for All-America consideration later this month.

Wilbanks allowed 18 goals and had 75 saves for an 80.6 save percentage. He was 12-4 in goal.

Jameson scored two goals and was part of a defense that posted five shutouts.

Lynch had six goals, five assists and 17 points and Morgan had one assist.

Dempsey had 10 goals and eight assists for 28 points and Fajardo had 10 goals and four assists for 24 points.

Fajardo had a “golden goal” to lead No. 9 Jones to a 2-1 win over No. 8 and eventual national champion Southeastern Community College (Iowa) in the NJCAA Division II national tournament.

Dempsey was first and Fajardo was second in points in the MACCC.

Bell had two assists, Craig had three goals and one assist and Rose had six goals and five assists.

Connolly guided the Bobcats to a 13-4 record, a third straight MACCC title and its first-ever Region 23 championship and NJCAA Division II National Tournament appearance.

Connolly is 53-29-3 in his five seasons as head coach.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.