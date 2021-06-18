4-wheeler stolen in Covington County

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public identifying a man who stole 4-wheeler early Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office described the suspect as a tell, slender white man with tattoos on his right forearm.

The ATV is a green 2021 Honda Foreman 520 with the letters “DB” branded on its plastic covers.

If you see the 4-wheeler, can identify the suspect or have any information on the theft, you’re asked to call the Covington County Sheriff’s Office at 601-756-8281.

