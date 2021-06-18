2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says two more people are in custody for the killing of an Ocean Springs man.

Kyle Craig, 26, was found dead near a truck stop in Holmes County on June 2. Craig’s sister, Morgan Craig, says he was in Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler. She said he had spoken to a seller he knew about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs. (Morgan Craig)

Since Craig’s death, 17-year-old Parveion Harris, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving have been charged with capital murder in Craig’s death.

Now, two more are in custody: 15-year-old Akarion Johnson of Attala County and 18-year-old Brock Banks Jr. of Durant.

Both are charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

March says the two were turned into Holmes County Sheriff’s Department by their families.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.