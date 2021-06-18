Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

2 teens arrested in murder of man buying ATV, bringing total to 5

Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)
Brock Banks Jr. (L) and Akarion Johnson (R)(Holmes County Sheriff's Department)
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County Sheriff Willie March says two more people are in custody for the killing of an Ocean Springs man.

Kyle Craig, 26, was found dead near a truck stop in Holmes County on June 2. Craig’s sister, Morgan Craig, says he was in Holmes County to purchase a four-wheeler. She said he had spoken to a seller he knew about 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.(Morgan Craig)

Since Craig’s death, 17-year-old Parveion Harris, 20-year-old Montavious Landfair and 17-year-old Darius Erving have been charged with capital murder in Craig’s death.

Now, two more are in custody: 15-year-old Akarion Johnson of Attala County and 18-year-old Brock Banks Jr. of Durant.

Both are charged with capital murder and armed robbery.

March says the two were turned into Holmes County Sheriff’s Department by their families.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend
An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain
People can join the Facebook Group #MAXSTRONG for updates about Max and how the family is doing.
Petal community rallies around 13-year-old after cancer diagnosis
The projected path of potential Tropical Storm Claudette.
Pine Belt to be impacted by tropical system Saturday
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

Latest News

The highlight of the day was a book reading by, SFC Daryn Purcell, a member of the U.S. Army.
HPSD students treated to story time with soldier
Covington County director of emergency management Brennon Chancellor will host a "Hurricane...
Covington EMA has tips to help residents in tropical storm
A Hattiesburg nonprofit is hoping to help individuals and families dealing with sickle cell...
Nonprofit raises awareness for World Sickle Cell Day
Solar panels at North Forrest High School.
Solar panels installed at North Forrest High School
Police investigating a shooting on Country Club Road Friday afternoon.
Man injured in Hattiesburg shooting