Volunteers take part in United Way’s Day of Action in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Thursday, people all over the world participated in United Way’s Day of Action, which day devoted to serving the community.

People woke up with service on their hearts, so they got dressed and went to United Way’s first Day of Action since the pandemic began. Jonah Taylor, director of marketing and communications for United Way of Southeast Mississippi, says they have not had one since before the pandemic.

“United Ways Day of Action is a wonderful opportunity for us to bring together members of the community, people who have a spirit for volunteering, and heart for volunteering, to come together and help a wide variety of charities in our community,” said Jonah Taylor, director of marketing and communication for United Way of Southeast Mississippi.

One of those volunteers is Patrick Lowery, he works for Horne LLP, who sent a team to help at Christian Services in Hattiesburg as a part of their “Summer of Service” initiative.

“You know, we do a lot of work in the offices,” Lowery said. “We are inside, obviously with a lot of us doing accounting or stuff like that, so it’s good to get out to be outside, to be able to give back, sweat a little bit and enjoy our time serving.”

Lowery helped to organize a warehouse and repaint a few walls. He says it’s rewarding to him on a personal level.

“Not only are we helping the organizations, as a person it feels good to able to serve, to see the smiles, and to see what impact we have and to better our community,” Lowery said.

Leslie Smith works for Christian Services, and she said after spending a year social distancing, it felt good to see all the people volunteering.

“We’re so grateful to be able to connect with people now because it was a year of not being able to connect,” Smith said. “So, we were very grateful to have this opportunity to now have people to come in and help serve.”

There were seven other volunteer locations in Hattiesburg, eight including Christian Services.

