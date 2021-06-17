Win Stuff
Two USM nursing faculty members create an app to help students with clinicals

Dr. Stephanie Parks and Dr. Marti Jordan partnered up with members of USM’s iTech group to...
Dr. Stephanie Parks and Dr. Marti Jordan partnered up with members of USM's iTech group to create the app.
By Will Polston
Updated: 12 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two nursing faculty members at the University of Southern Mississippi have created a mobile app that will assist their students on performing clinical tasks.

Dr. Stephanie Parks and Dr. Marti Jordan partnered up with members of USM’s iTech group to create the app.

The app can be accessed through the iSouthernMS app and features links that allow students to evaluate their own simulation experience and log lab hours, according to USM.

“I think of the big books I had to carry around when I was in school, and I couldn’t imagine how great it would be to have access to features like the app has,” Jordan said.

The app includes questions to ask during thorough examinations, how to do simple tests and videos with an instructor will soon be added to the application.

“The goal is to continue to add even more information, past the 20 some tests that are already available,” Jordan said. “We just want to provide something that will help our students immensely.”

It only took a few months to come up with the, app according to Jordan. The app is currently available and free to students in the nursing program, and more content is expected to be added as time goes on.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

