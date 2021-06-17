Win Stuff
Tropical system expected to impact the Pine Belt this weekend

By Patrick Bigbie
Updated: 59 minutes ago
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI. (WDAM) - All eyes are still on Invest 92-L as it sits in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center is now giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical depression or a weak tropical storm.

The system is currently very unorganized, but it is beginning to show signs of low pressure swirl developing. Hurricane Hunters from Keesler Air Force Base in Biloxi will be flying into the storm Thursday afternoon, so we should know more later today.

The system is expected to move northward through the Gulf of Mexico over the next 48 hours. As it does so, it is expected to become better organized and will likely become either a tropical depression or a low-end tropical storm Thursday or Friday.

If it does become a tropical storm, it would be named Claudette.

The system is expected to move ashore on the Louisiana coast on Saturday morning, placing the Pine Belt on the rainy side of the storm.

The system is expected to move ashore on the Louisiana coast on Saturday morning.(Source: WDAM)

No changes have been made to the forecasted threats for the Pine Belt. The biggest concern still looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches possible. As with all land falling tropical systems, some breezy gusts, and a spin-up tornado or two, can’t be ruled out.

The biggest concern for the Pine Belt still looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches possible.(Source: WDAM)

Be sure to stay tuned to the WDAM 7 First Alert Weather Team as we keep you updated on this threat to South Mississippi.

