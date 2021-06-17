Win Stuff
Tim’s Two Cents: USM women’s golf coach Lucy Nunn Burke

This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with...
This week's episode of Tim's Two Cents podcast will feature WDAM's Tim Doherty talking with University of Southern Mississippi women's golf coach Nunn Burke.(WDAM)
By Tim Doherty
Updated: 23 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi women’s golf coach Lucy Nunn Burke.

Nunn Burke, a Lawton, Okla., native, etched her name in the annals of Mississippi amateur golf last weekend when she won the 2021 Women’s State Amateur by a stroke at Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia, Miss.

She recently concluded her third season as the head coach of the Golden Eagles, a season that saw Merche Corbacho earn Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors. Corbacho became the first USM woman golfer to earn a conference superlative.

Nunn Burke talked about her three days at Dancing Rabbit, the USM women’s program and what she looks for on the recruiting trail.

