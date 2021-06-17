Tim’s Two Cents: USM women’s golf coach Lucy Nunn Burke

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - On this week’s episode of Tim’s Two Cents, we sit down with University of Southern Mississippi women’s golf coach Lucy Nunn Burke.

Nunn Burke, a Lawton, Okla., native, etched her name in the annals of Mississippi amateur golf last weekend when she won the 2021 Women’s State Amateur by a stroke at Dancing Rabbit Golf Course in Philadelphia, Miss.

She recently concluded her third season as the head coach of the Golden Eagles, a season that saw Merche Corbacho earn Conference USA Freshman of the Year honors. Corbacho became the first USM woman golfer to earn a conference superlative.

Nunn Burke talked about her three days at Dancing Rabbit, the USM women’s program and what she looks for on the recruiting trail.

