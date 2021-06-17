Win Stuff
SPAS offers tips to keep pets safe in summer heat

By Charles Herrington
Updated: 5 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re in the hottest part of the year and that can be a dangerous time for pets, as well as people.

The staff at Southern Pines Animal Shelter is reminding us to take precautions and pay extra attention to our dogs and cats in the summer heat.

They say always provide pets with fresh water and a shady place to rest and make sure they don’t have to walk on hot surfaces.

They also caution against over-exercising pets in the heat.

And they say never leave pets in hot cars.

“Cars can be a deadly place for pets left alone, so even if you think I’m just running into the store, I’ll only be a few minutes, it’s really important that we not leave our pets in hot cars, especially during the summer,” said Ginny Sims, executive director of Southern Pines Animal Shelter.

Sims says trimming a dog’s coat for the summer is OK, but don’t shave it completely, because the fur helps to regulate body temperature and protects them from sunburn.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

