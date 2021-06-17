Report: Palazzo used $61K in campaign funds for legal expenses over ethics investigation

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rep. Steven Palazzo used campaign funds to cover legal expenses related to an ethics investigation over his past use of campaign funds, according to a report by Forbes.

The payments to the law firm do not appear to violate federal election law, as the FEC has said in advisory opinions that campaign funds can be used to cover legal expenses related to a lawmaker’s office.

The Office of Congressional Ethics is investigating Palazzo, who represents Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, over allegations that he used campaign funds and resources for personal use.

On Wednesday, Forbes reported on more than $61,000 Palazzo paid to the law firm Watkins & Eager, PLLC, which was disclosed by Palazzo to the Federal Election Commission in a year-end campaign finance report for the period of Nov. 24, 2020 to Dec. 31, 2020.

The disbursement was listed in the disclosure as a “professional fee,” which the FEC later requested a clarification on in a June 6 letter to Palazzo’s campaign.

According to the Forbes report, a spokesman for the Palazzo campaign said in an email to the magazine that the expenses were legal fees related to the ethics investigation.

WDAM reached out to Palazzo’s campaign via email for comment on the payments, which Justin Brasell of Triumph Campaigns responded to.

“Congressman Palazzo has hired Gregg Harper at Watkins & Eager to represent him. We look forward to having the opportunity to clear the Congressman of these false allegations from his political opponents,” Brasell said in an email.

A 47-page OCE report released in March said the ethics committee found evidence Palazzo used campaign funds to maintain a personal riverfront property ahead of a potential sale.

The report also included allegations that Palazzo may have used campaign staffers to run personal errands and that he used his office and resources to help his brother re-enlist in the Navy.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.