Regions Bank volunteers take part in ‘Day of Action’ at R3SM, ESFC

Volunteers from Regions Bank took part in the United Way’s “Day of Action” at R3SM (Recover,...
Volunteers from Regions Bank took part in the United Way’s “Day of Action” at R3SM (Recover, Rebuild, Restore South Mississippi) and the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.(Charles Herrington)
By Charles Herrington
Updated: 8 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Volunteers from a Hattiesburg bank took a break from their normal duties to do volunteer work at a couple of Hattiesburg service organizations Thursday.

Volunteers from Regions Bank took part in the United Way’s “Day of Action” at R3SM (Recover, Rebuild, Restore South Mississippi) and the Edwards Street Fellowship Center.

Regions Bank volunteers help repaint the R3SM porch.
Regions Bank volunteers help repaint the R3SM porch.(Charles Herrington)

At R3SM’s Volunteer House, the group did some lawn care and repainted the front porch.

