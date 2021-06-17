Pearl River announces 2021 Hall of Fame Class

From Pearl River Community College Communications

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2021 certainly has a championship pedigree. PRCC announced Monday the four newest Wildcats to be enshrined among the best to suit up in maroon and gold are football kicker Randy Boyette, women’s soccer goalkeeper Hannah McCarty, baseball second baseman Jake Smith and men’s basketball forward Darral Willis Jr.

The Hall of Fame ceremony is July 30 at Hollywood Casino in Bay St. Louis. The day will start with a 10 a.m. four-person scramble at The Bridges Golf Club. That evening, PRCC is hosting a Hall of Fame cocktail hour at Hollywood Casino, starting at 5 p.m. The induction ceremony will start at 7 p.m. The golf tournament and banquet are both open to the public. To register, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

“The Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame, established in 1988, recognizes the elite individuals who have made a lasting impact on our campus, community, and their respective sports while wearing the maroon and gold proudly,” Pearl River Athletics Director Scotty Fletcher said. “Jerry Rice once said ‘Today I will do what others won’t, so tomorrow I can accomplish what others can’t.’ This quote is a direct reflection of this year’s inductees to our Athletics Hall of Fame. This elite group displayed grit, passion, determination, self-discipline and personal accountability while facing adversity square on.

“Their names are already embodied in our rich and storied history of athletics, now they are etched in a place that is desperately deserving in the Pearl River Community College Athletics Hall of Fame.”

GOLF TOURNAMENT

The golf tournament is a four-person scramble format and will be at 10 a.m. July 30. Each team is $600. The fee includes green fees, golf cart rental, food, beverages and a gift bag courtesy of BankPlus.

Anyone who wishes to participate is encouraged to register quickly as the amount of teams is limited at The Bridges. To register to play, or to become a sponsor, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

BANQUET

The banquet will include a Hall of Fame cocktail hour from 5-6 p.m., followed by a general admission cocktail hour from 6-7 p.m. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m.

Families can purchase individual dinner tickets for only $100. Sponsorship packages are also available for the banquet, beginning at $2,500. More information on sponsorship opportunities is available at PRCCAthletics.com/HOF.

ABOUT THE HALL OF FAME

The Pearl River Athletics Hall of Fame currently houses 134 of the greatest student athletes and coaches to represent The River. The Hall of Fame was established in 1988 with an eight-person class and has been an annual staple at PRCC with the exception of 2020; the ceremony was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HOW TO NOMINATE

For a full list of PRCC Hall of Famers, visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/roster.

Know someone who’s deserving of being enshrined? You can visit PRCCAthletics.com/HOF/Hall_of_Fame_nomination_form to fill out the nomination form.

