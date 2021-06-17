Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Miss. Supreme Court reverses dismissal of sex abuse lawsuit against Sacred Heart, Biloxi Diocese

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in...
The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled Thursday that the Forrest County Circuit Court erred in dismissing the complaint.(Source: Gray News)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - A lawsuit filed against Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Biloxi alleging sexual abuse will be headed back to court after the Mississippi Supreme Court reversed its dismissal Thursday.

The suit was filed in Forrest County Circuit Court in September 2019 by a man who claimed he had been sexually abused as a child by a priest at Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

The lawsuit alleges the abuse happened in 1984 or 1985, when the man was 12 or 13 years old.

The man claims he repressed the memories of the sexual abuse until December 2018. He was later diagnosed with major depression and post-traumatic stress disorder, according to the complaint.

Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Biloxi responded to the complaint by seeking its dismissal on the grounds that the complaint was barred by Mississippi’s statute of limitations. The Forrest County Circuit Court agreed, dismissing the case on April 17, 2020.

The man appealed, arguing his claim was timely because he suffered a latent injury and did not remember the abuse until December 2018.

The Mississippi Supreme Court ruled the circuit court erred in dismissing the complaint because the suit alleges the victim did not know of his injury until late 2018.

In a dissenting opinion, Justice T. Kenneth Griffis agreed with the circuit court’s ruling. Justice James D. Maxwell II joined him in the dissenting opinion.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stogner, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Kokomo around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen reported missing from Marion County
Deaundre Bates
Man charged with home invasion, aggravated assault in Forrest Co.
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Brandon L. Brumfield will be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021.
Louisiana man pleads guilty after arrest in Marion Co. human trafficking sting
The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system could bring heavy rainfall this weekend

Latest News

(Photo source: Gray DC)
Report: Palazzo used $61K in campaign funds for legal expenses over ethics investigation
The MS Resource and Referral Network serves as a launchpad for improved outcomes for...
MDHS Resource and Referral sites provide resources for childhood development
Volunteers from Regions Bank took part in the United Way’s “Day of Action” at R3SM (Recover,...
Regions Bank volunteers take part in ‘Day of Action’ at R3SM, ESFC
.
Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain