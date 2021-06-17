MDHS Resource and Referral sites provide resources for childhood development

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services Division of Early Childhood Care and Development has been working to expand its Resource and Referral service throughout the state.

MDHS announced the opening of a new Resource and Referral Center in Jackson recently that will go along with other centers in the state.

The MS Resource and Referral Network serves as a launchpad for improved outcomes for Mississippi families and children. The network provides many resources in the area of early childhood for all of Mississippi.

“This Resource and Referral Center will service as a training center and an idea center for child care providers,” Robert G. “Bob” Anderson, Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, said. “This new, innovative center will help childcare providers in Jackson deliver superior services to caregivers & children in the Jackson Metro area & beyond.”

Resource sites are put together to serve all counties in need through partnerships with Mississippi Community Colleges and others.

“Mississippi’s children are precious, and we must help secure their future. Families and child care providers devote themselves every day to this purpose. Likewise, MDHS is devoted to serving Mississippi’s families and child care providers. The Resource and Referral Network helps us achieve that goal.”

Here are the following services that are provided by MS Resource and Referral:

Lending libraries that allow for age-appropriate learning materials and resources for families, children and practitioners to be checked out on a borrowed basis

Assistance to families and caregivers who are in search of high-quality childcare in an area and how to identify high-quality services offered in a facility

Technical assistance and professional development to childcare providers to enhance the capacity of teachers for improved learning environments and outcomes for children

Establishes partnerships with other entities to build a stronger network of support for children

The network hosts 13 sites across Mississippi supporting 72 counties, with two new sites opening in the future. Below are three R&R sites that are located in the Pine Belt:

Jones Community College Child Care Resource and Referral Center: Technology Services Center, 900 South Court Street, Ellisville, MS Serves: Covington, Jasper, Jones, Perry and Wayne counties

Pearl River Community College Child Care Resource and Referral Center: 206 Highway 11 N., Petal MS Serves: Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties

Pearl River Community College Child Care Resource and Referral Center – Petal Campus: 201 West Central Ave., Petal, MS Serves: Forrest, Lamar and Marion counties



Click here to learn more about the MS R&R network.

