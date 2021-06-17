Marion County prepares for possible flooding from tropical disturbance

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Heavy rainfall is expected here in the Pine Belt this weekend because of a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. Marion County Emergency Management is doing its part to prepare its citizens for potential flooding.

The system is expected to bring upwards of 8 inches of rainfall to the Pine Belt. Marion County has dealt with the flooding of the Pearl River in the past.

Marion County emergency management director Aaron Greer shared how folks in the county can prepare now.

“We’ve already got sand on-site. We’ve got sandbags on hand for people that are needing them. They can come down to the office and get that,” Greer said.

Emergency management has a few places in the county they are keeping an eye on.

“We’re looking at Morgantown for the north part of the Pearl and Riverview Estates, which is south, for the lower part of the Pearl,” Greer said.

Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association is also asking that cooperative members in the county be prepared. If you have to use a generator this weekend, here are a few tips to remember before you turn it on.

“We want to make sure you use the generator safely,” said Leif Munkel, manager of members services at PRVEPA. “And one of the first things that we recommend is that you look at the manual. We read the manual so that you know how to operate it safely.”

Using generators wrong can harm linemen working to restore power, Munkel explains.

“Don’t plug your generator into your home’s wiring,” Munkel said. “They are out there trying to restore outages, and you have a generator plug directly into your home, which means that it can energize the line putting them in danger.”

Munkel adds operating generators in wet conditions can also be dangerous. He also says they should be used outside to avoid a risk of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Pearl River Valley Electric reminds folks to put together a hurricane kit of essentials for your family.

For more information on Hurricane Kits, you can go over to prvepa.com.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.