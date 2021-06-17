Win Stuff
Jones County EOC prepares for heavy rain event

By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 1 hours ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The tropical weather system approaching Mississippi is expected to bring heavy rains to the Pine Belt.

Chances of flooding in low-lying areas will increase as the system makes its way through the state.

Officials in Jones County are keeping a close eye on the weather and monitoring areas that are prone to flooding.

Paul Sheffield, Director of the Jones County Emergency Operations Center, said now is the time to act.

“If you live in an area that’s prone to flooding from heavy rain events, not as much river flooding, but as far as heavy rain events, flash flooding events, go ahead now. Take those steps now to get your stuff lifted up,” Sheffield said.

“If you have a plan, now would be a good time to go ahead and get it activated. Do that while the sun is shining, and be ready so that when the rain does start, you’re already a step ahead of it, you’re prepared.”

Officials ask that you check on elderly loved ones and move any outdoor pets from low-lying areas before the storms hits.

