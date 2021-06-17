Heidelberg to celebrate Juneteenth with live music, speakers

Heidelberg, Miss. (WDAM) - This Saturday is Juneteenth, and one Heidelberg organization has put together a festival to celebrate the occasion.

Angelia Moore is the president of Better Together Heidelberg, and she says there’s going to be live performances and guest speakers.

The musical talents are local, born and raised in Heidelberg. And there is a plethora of guest speakers ranging from motivational speaker to preachers, some coming all the way from the Mississippi coast.

“We have games for children because we want them to be occupied, and we want the families to come out because we want to be able to bring people out, especially while we’re in this era of the pandemic because we have a vaccine,” Moore said.

Moore says they are watching the weather closely and if they decide to cancel, it will be next Saturday, June 26.

