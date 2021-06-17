Hattiesburg restaurant owners to host food giveaway

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One local restaurant in Hattiesburg plans to give away 400 plates of free food next Tuesday.

Marco Baker and his wife, Mae Baker, are the owners of Marco’s Chicken & Waffles.

Baker says if you need something to eat, come to their restaurant on Tuesday, June 22.

They will have chicken, collard greens, pork chops and more, all at zero cost to the customer. Baker says they are doing it to give back to the community that gives them so much.

“Without the community, we cannot stay afloat,” Marco said. “Without the community, we don’t have anything, but nah, we want to bring our light to this community. We want to be able to give people something to look forward to.”

Baker also says they will open from 11 a.m. until they run out of food, so make sure you get there early. They are located at 817 Country Club Road.

