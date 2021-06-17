Estate sale underway at home of late Hattiesburg mayor Chain

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Furniture, rugs, paintings and books are just a few of the types of items for sale over the next three days at the home of the late former mayor of Hattiesburg, Bobby Chain.

An estate sale is being held at the Chain home at 312 6th Ave.

It’s being conducted by Cartwright Estate Liquidations of Hazelhurst.

Bobby Chain was mayor of Hattiesburg from 1980-85 and also served on the State College Board from 1972-1984. He also started his business, Chain Electric Company, in 1955.

Chain died in 2014 at the age of 84. His wife, Betty Chain, passed away in 2018 at age 77.

Cartwright Liquidations says the Chain family is holding the event to prepare the home for sale.

It’s a 7,000 square foot Mediterranean-style mansion that was built in 1926.

The Thursday sale runs from 1-5 p.m.Friday, the sale will continue from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Saturday, the sale will conclude from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

