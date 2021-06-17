Win Stuff
Elderly cat spends birthday in animal shelter, celebrates by getting adopted

Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.
Sammy was adopted and will live out his golden years with a new family.(Cincinnati Animal CARE)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 17, 2021 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (Gray News) - Cincinnati Animal CARE pulled out all the stops for Sammy’s 19th birthday.

The cat arrived at the facility last week when his owner had to go into assisted living and Sammy could not go with them.

When the staff at Kitty City learned it was Sammy’s birthday, they threw him a birthday celebration -- complete with party hats and bright decorations.

While it’s not confirmed, one could assume he wished for a new furever home when he blew out the candle on his cake.

And lucky for Sammy, his wish came true. The sweet, carefree guy will live out his golden years with a new, loving family.

Coincidentally, Sammy was not the only senior feline in the facility. There are several other older cats who are also looking for a caring family to spend the rest of their years with.

Anyone who is thinking about adopting a pet should be prepared to provide a safe, loving home with no major life changes in the foreseeable future that could jeopardize that.

