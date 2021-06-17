Another day of sunshine Thursday before rainbands move in

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-60s. Today will be mostly sunny with lower humidity! Highs will top out into the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.

Clouds will move in tomorrow with a few outer rainbands moving in late Friday evening. Highs in the upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY FOR SATURDAY: All eyes are on Invest 92-L in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a Tropical Depression later today or tomorrow. The system is expected to move ashore on the Louisiana Coast on Saturday, placing us on the rainy side of the storm. As of now, the biggest concern for the Pine Belt looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches of rain. As with all landfalling tropical systems, some breezy gusts, and a spin-up tornado or two, can not be ruled out.

Next week will start off rainy with scattered t-storms on Monday and Tuesday. We’ll finally start to dry out by the middle part of next week.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.