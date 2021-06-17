Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Miss. Thursday

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,159 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.
In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,159 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported.(KCBD Graphic)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 319,700.

MSDH reported 193 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the state total to 319,704 cases and 7,369 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,159 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported:

  • Covington: 2,672 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,827 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,464 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,348 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,271 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting over 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 946,200 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

  • Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings
  • First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials
  • Adults aged 50 and older
  • Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19
  • Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stogner, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Kokomo around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen reported missing from Marion County
Deaundre Bates
Man charged with home invasion, aggravated assault in Forrest Co.
Joseph Delia and Hali Saylor welcomed their son Crew on May 6, 2021. Crew was born with a...
New parents left stunned over $2 million price tag for baby’s life-changing medicine
Brandon L. Brumfield will be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021.
Louisiana man pleads guilty after arrest in Marion Co. human trafficking sting
The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical...
Tropical system could bring heavy rainfall this weekend

Latest News

The Delta variant of COVID-19 devastated India and became the dominant variant in the U.K....
Experts fear Delta variant could take hold in South where vaccinations lag
Dr. Stephanie Parks and Dr. Marti Jordan partnered up with members of USM’s iTech group to...
Two USM nursing faculty members create an app to help students with clinicals
Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn
House Speaker calls on Gov. to end COVID-19 State of Emergency
MSDH is reporting over 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the...
83 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday