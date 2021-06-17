193 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Miss. Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reports the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state has risen to over 319,700.

MSDH reported 193 COVID-19 cases and one additional death on Thursday, bringing the state total to 319,704 cases and 7,369 deaths.

Positive test results may have been made during the past several days and represent individuals who became ill a week ago or more.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,159 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported:

Covington: 2,672 cases, 83 deaths



Forrest: 7,827 cases, 153 deaths



Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths



Jones: 8,464 cases, 167 deaths



Lamar: 6,348 cases, 88 deaths



Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths



Perry: 1,271 cases, 38 deaths



Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths



MSDH also is reporting over 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, more than 1.9 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given statewide with more than 946,200 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations are currently being offered to the following:

Teachers, staff and employees in K-12, preschool or childcare settings



First responders: Law enforcement, public safety, fire services and emergency management officials



Adults aged 50 and older



Anyone 16 to 49-years-old with a chronic health condition that may put them at higher risk from COVID-19



Health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities



Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

Health officials said patients must have symptoms of COVID-19, which include a fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain, to be tested. Anyone wanting to be tested should call ahead to make arrangements first.

To date, more than 2.8 million people have been tested for coronavirus in Mississippi.

