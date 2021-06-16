Win Stuff
“You Give It... We Bring It” Blood Drive coming to Jasper County

MBS suggests that all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of...
MBS suggests that all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of fluids before and after making a donation.(Susan Ates | Jasper County Emergency Management)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jasper County Emergency Management is preparing to host a blood drive later this month.

The “You Give It... We Bring It” Blood Drive, sponsored by the Mississippi Blood Services and the University of Mississippi Medical Center Air Care, will take place Tuesday, June 29, from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., in the parking lot of the Jasper County EMA Building.

An MBS Donor Coach will be in the parking lot to direct the blood drive.

An MBS Donor Coach will be in the parking lot to direct the blood drive.
An MBS Donor Coach will be in the parking lot to direct the blood drive.(Susan Ates | Jasper County Emergency Management)

MBS suggests that all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of fluids before and after making a donation.

Donors will receive a limited-edition T-shirt and a $10 gift card.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

