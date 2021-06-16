Win Stuff
USDA launching program to create jobs in rural communities

By Will Polston
Updated: 33 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture is starting the Rural Innovation Stronger Economy (RISE) program in an attempt to bring high paying jobs to rural communities.

“This is an opportunity for a lot of the people here to get higher paying, long term, sustainable growth jobs, and to turn some places around to become highly marketable, highly competitive and bringing in some of the top leaders around the country,” said USDA’s acting Mississippi state director Douglas Simons.

Thanks to federal grants of up to $2 million, many different industries can see new jobs throughout the Pine Belt and other rural communities.

A trickle-down causes the program to continue to make more jobs as time goes on.

“If trades come in, we’re gonna need trucks,” Simons said. “If we’re going to need trucks, we’re going to need factories. If we need factories, we are going to need warehouses. It all builds upon each other, but we have to start with someone stepping up.”

Applications will start being accepted electronically June 16 at grants.gov. Applications must be submitted by Aug. 2.

USDA is also hosting a webinar on June 22 to help stakeholders and applicants learn more about the funding opportunity.

To register, click here.

