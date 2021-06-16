Two Pine Belt cities recruiting for police departments

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Both the Laurel and Hattiesburg police departments are taking applications for training academy.

The city of Hattiesburg is looking for candidates to join its men and women in blue.

“We’re looking for the best of the best,” said Ryan Moore, public information officer for the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Hattiesburg police officials say they are looking for recruits ready to police the “Hattiesburg way.”

“We want everyone to be professional... have every bit of compassion and to handle every call with the utmost respect for anybody that we encounter,” Moore said.

We’re told HPD trains its recruits through a 17-week academy, which aims to prepare officers for anything and everything.

“We put our officers through everything that we think they will possibly encounter not only in the field, but everything from CIT training to all of the other necessary steps that they’re going to encounter in a day-to-day routine,” Moore said.

The city of Laurel is also recruiting officers to join its team. Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox says candidates will face meticulous training.

“You have to get through our processes and they’re fairly rigorous with the background checks and the testing,” Cox said. “Then you have to go through the state police academy. There’s classroom with that, and there is a PT portion of that.”

He adds being courageous will be part of the job.

“I guess brave is about as close as you can get,” Cox said. “Because you know that you’re going to have to potentially be in situations that are dangerous and dealing with people when they’re not at their best and being in stressful situations on a fairly regular basis. You need to know that you kind of have that kind of fortitude, then you’re going to be able to do your best in those situations.”

Those interested in joining the Laurel Police Department can pick up an application from the Human Resources Office at City Hall throughout the week between 8:30-11:30 a.m. and between 1:30-4:30 p.m. We’re told applications and required documents are due Wednesday, July 14 at 4:30 p.m.

For those looking to join HPD, applications can be picked up at the city’s human resources department. The deadline to apply is Friday, July 9 at 4:30 p.m. A list of qualifications can be found here.

