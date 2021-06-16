Tropical system could bring heavy rainfall this weekend

PINE BELT (WDAM) - All eyes are on Invest 92-L in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a tropical depression.

The system is expected to remain in the southern gulf Wednesday before beginning its journey north Thursday.

Model forecasts show this system moving northward into the open waters of the Gulf on Thursday. As it does so, it is expected to become better organized and will likely become a tropical depression by Thursday night or Friday morning.

There is a chance it could form into a low-end tropical storm. If it does, it would be named Claudette.

Invest 92-L Futurecast (Source: WDAM)

The system is expected to move ashore on the Louisiana Coast on Saturday, placing us on the rainy side of the storm.

As of now, the biggest concern for the Pine Belt looks to be heavy rain with 4 to 8 inches of precipitation possible. As with all landfalling tropical systems, some breezy gusts, and a spin-up tornado or two, can’t be ruled out.

Projected rainfall from Invest 92-L (Source: WDAM)

There are still some uncertainties in the forecast, but we hopefully should know more on Thursday.

Be sure to stay tuned as the forecast is likely to change.

