$8M softball complex under construction in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Laurel is quickly becoming known as a sports destination and is set to host the Dixie Youth World Series beginning next month.

There’s even more good news for sports fans and businesses in Laurel.

A nearly $8 million softball complex is currently being built, with fields becoming available to play ball on as early as July.

The facility will feature four youth and four adult softball fields, seating and lighting, along with press boxes and concession stands.

The dream began back in 2005 when Laurel’s Parks and Recreation Director Elvin Ulmer began floating the idea to city officials.

Ulmer said they understood the importance of the project and gave their approval for the construction.

“This softball complex is going to allow us to broaden our range of activities that we can host here. You can see this complex is not complete, but we have 26 weekends that’s already booked, and the facility has not opened,” Ulmer said.

“My goal is to have as many weekends as possible. It has exceeded my expectations. I told the mayor and council back when I was trying to get this done, ‘If you build it, they will come,’ and we have proven that.”

The project will be paid for using money generated by the city’s 2% tourism sales tax.

