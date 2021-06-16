Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Shake Shack manager sues NYPD officers, police unions over spiked shake allegation

A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false...
A Shake Shack manager is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions following false allegations that shakes bought by officers were spiked with bleach.(Source: WPIX via CNN)
By WPIX staff
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 9:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WPIX) – The manager of a Manhattan Shake Shack restaurant is suing New York City, NYPD officers and police unions.

It’s all over an incident last summer in which the restaurant was falsely accused of spiking officers’ shakes with bleach.

Three officers ordered milkshakes through a mobile app from the Shake Shack.

According to court documents, the officers threw them away when they didn’t taste right and notified the manager.

He gave the officers vouchers for free food and milkshakes, which they accepted.

The officers got sick, and police unions sent tweets stating the officers had been intentionally poisoned.

The tweets were shared and liked thousands of times.

According to a tweet from a detective, the NYPD investigated and determined Shake Shack employees didn’t do anything criminal.

Investigators believe a cleaning solution wasn’t fully cleared from the milkshake machine and may have gotten into the officers’ drinks.

The manager is suing, alleging he was falsely arrested, suffered emotional and psychological damages and damage to his reputation.

Copyright 2021 WPIX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon L. Brumfield will be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021.
Louisiana man pleads guilty after arrest in Marion Co. human trafficking sting
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District
Walmart offering free virtual classes to community.
Walmart offering free classes to public
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Authorities are investigating Henley's death.
Murder mystery surrounding death of former Miss. state representative Ashley Henley

Latest News

struggling borrowers hoping for at least some cancellation before payments restart may need to...
Can student loan forgiveness still happen?
Five people were hurt Tuesday night in another Chicago mass shooting. The violence has prompted...
Hours after 4 killed in Chicago, 5 more hurt in shooting
President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet during their summit in Geneva,...
‘Two great powers’: Biden, Putin plunge into hours of talks
MSDH is reporting over 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the...
83 new COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths reported in Miss. Wednesday
MBS suggests that all donors eat at least four hours within giving blood and drink plenty of...
“You Give It... We Bring It” Blood Drive coming to Jasper County