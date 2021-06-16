Pine Belt storm shelters relax COVID-19 precautions ahead of storm season

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service predicts an active storm season this summer and in preparation, Pine Belt storm shelters have changed their COVID-19 precautions to be in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.

“Our first priority of course is to get everybody in a safe place to be, that’s our first priority. So if it came down to it and we had to pack this place we would, because we want to make sure everybody is safe from the storms,” said James Smith, director of the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency.

Crowded storm shelters posed a health risk last year due to the rapid spreading of COVID-19. Masks were required and social distancing was enforced.

This season, the regulations are more relaxed.

“We don’t have a mask requirement in Lamar County, but we’re recommending people wear them when they’re in close proximity like that and we will have masks available if they need to wear them,” Smith said.

When it comes to tropical storms and hurricanes, in Forrest County emergency management leaders share a similar plan.

“Right now, we do not anticipate having the mask mandate in place. We will encourage social distancing as much as possible,” said Forrest County emergency management director Glen Moore.

People will need to be respectful about space and sanitizing.

“If we happen to see sharp rise in the numbers, you know we’ll take a look at that whenever that happens,” Moore said. “But as of now, we do not anticipate having the same COVID protocols in place as we did last year.”

Smith says they will encourage social distancing in the Lamar County facility as well.

“We’re going to try to keep them separated in the building,” Smith said. “Now, like I say, if we get to capacity or it starts getting cramped, we gotta do what we gotta do just to get people safe. And we’ve got some other buildings we can put people in if we need to as well so we can spread people out.”

The latest CDC guidance requires people who aren’t fully vaccinated to wear masks.

The shelters open for severe thunderstorm watches, tornado watches and tropical storm and hurricane watches.

