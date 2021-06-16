Pine Belt Habitat needing donations to complete 71st home

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is asking for additional community support to help complete a home project that was begun several months ago.

Work on a home for the John Clay family in Palmer’s Crossing has been delayed because of the rising cost of building materials.

Habitat for Humanity International has also restricted the use of volunteer labor because of the pandemic.

Now, Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt is considering the use of a commercial builder to finish the Clay’s home.

The organization is also hoping to get donations of lumber and other materials to complete the project.

“With the pandemic going on, Habitat has really struggled to finish the [Clay home],” said Akwete Muhammad, director of resource development for Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt. “We are starting to see a 30% increase in lumber costs and normally, where it costs us anywhere from $80-85,000 to build a Habitat home, this is going to be upwards of about $100,000.

“We’re just asking the broader community to contact us at my office and see about offering donations, any lumber companies out there that want to help us finish this effort and this project, we would be most grateful.”

If you’d like to help, you can call Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt at 601-582-4663 or you can email at akwete.habitat@gmail.com.

When completed, the Clay home will be the 71 built by Habitat for Humanity of the Pine Belt since it was chartered in 1990.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.