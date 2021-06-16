Petal preparing park for Independence Day celebration

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Petal is preparing Petal River Park for the Star Spangled Celebration on July 2.

The celebration is making its return after being canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The event starts at 6 p.m. and fireworks will start around 9 p.m.

“Its got to be mowed again. We treat it for mosquitoes, we treat it for ants. Have to make sure we have plenty of trash cans of stuff set up,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Chamber of Commmerce. “Here at the Petal River Park, we bring in auxiliary power for lighting. Of course, we have to set up for port-a-lets, get those in. Its a big job.”

Fireworks can be seen on the Hattiesburg side at Bobby Chain Park or at Petal River Park.

Wilson says this event would be nothing without the sponsors.

