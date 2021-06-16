Not as hot with lots of sunshine and low humidity Wednesday

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Today will be mostly sunny with lower humidity! Highs will top out into the low 90s this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the low 80s this evening with lows in the mid-60s.

The lower humidity will linger into Thursday with sunny skies and highs in the low 90s.

Clouds and a few showers will move in on Friday with highs in the upper 80s.

All eyes are on Invest 92-L in the Gulf. The National Hurricane Center is giving the system a 90% chance of forming into a Tropical Depression. This system will move north towards Louisiana with landfall expected Saturday. As of now, 4-8 inches of heavy rain is the biggest concern for South Mississippi. Be sure to keep checking in as we get closer to the weekend.

Next week will start off rainy with scattered t-storms on Monday and Tuesday.

