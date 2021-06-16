Mechanical failure causes dump truck fire in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A mechanical failure caused a dump truck to catch fire Wednesday morning in Forrest County.

According to Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kent Banks, the Homestead Dirt Works and Mulching truck was traveling down Pep’s Point Road when it had a mechanical brake line failure that caused the truck to catch fire and go into a blaze.

Forrest County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kent Banks said the driver did what he could to stop the vehicle in a safe location and left the vehicle. (WDAM)

Banks said the truck driver did what he could to stop the vehicle in a safe location and left the vehicle near a railroad crossing off U.S. Highway 49.

North Forrest, Rawls Springs and Macedonia volunteer fire departments responded to the fire, as well as the Forrest County Emergency Operations Center. The agencies worked together to put out the fire.

No injuries were reported, according to Banks.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.