Man charged with home invasion, aggravated assault in Forrest Co.

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A suspect in a reported home invasion and domestic violence situation in Forrest County was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Wednesday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, Deaundre Bates was wanted in connection with an incident that happened Tuesday on River Road.

Because it is an ongoing investigation, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office said further details will not be released at this time.

The sheriff’s office said Bates is being charged with home invasion, aggravated domestic violence and two counts of aggravated assault.

As of 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bates had not yet been booked into the Forrest County Jail.

