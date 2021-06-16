Win Stuff
Laurel preparing to host Dixie Youth World Series

By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 1 hour ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel is preparing for next month’s Dixie Youth World Series, which will be held at the Susan Boone Vincent Sportsplex.

Teams from across the southeast will be competing for the championship title, but before the first pitch is ever made, a lot of work goes into making sure the event is the best it can be.

This isn’t anything new for the man who oversees the baseball fields located at the Sportsplex.

Elvin Ulmer, director of Laurel’s Parks & Recreation, said they stay in good shape throughout the year.

“We keep these fields immaculate year-round,” Ulmer said. “You can come to the city of Laurel’s fields any time of the year and play ball at any time of the year, that’s the difference between us and other facilities.

“Anyone who has ever came here and played on my fields and worked for me, they know how I am about my fields. It’s all about the grass and the dirt.”

The event is expected to draw nearly 20,000 visitors to the city along with the 96 teams that are competing.

For Laurel, this is a boon as those visitors will also fill up area hotels, restaurants and make other purchases, adding to the tax revenue collected by those businesses.

The Dixie Youth World Series runs from July 29 through Aug. 12 and features Double-A, Triple-A and Majors Division, which is a first for the series since in the past, the games were split between the D-1 and the D-2 championships.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

