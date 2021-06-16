Juvenile reported missing from Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Marion County Sheriff’s Department asking for help in looking for a juvenile who was reported missing Wednesday morning.

According to MCSD’s Facebook page, 13-year-old Shaelyn Stogner was last seen walking away from her home off of Jones Road in Kokomo around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

If anyone comes in contact with Stogner, contact the MCSD dispatch at (601) 736-2711.

