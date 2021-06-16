Win Stuff
Jones County Sheriff’s Department conducts firearms training for officers

More than 100 officers will go through the exercises to ensure they are proficient they in both long guns and handguns they carry.(WDAM)
By Eddie Robertson
Updated: 46 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is conducting firearms training this week for all full-time, part-time and reserve deputies who are in the department.

More than 100 officers will go through the exercises to ensure they are proficient they in both long guns and handguns they carry.

The training ensures the officers are prepared to deploy and use their weapons in critical, life-threatening situations to protect the public and themselves.

Sheriff Joe Berlin said that if his officers must pull out their guns, he wants them to be aware of what they are shooting at and where the bullets may go.

“In the line of work that we do, we got to know what we’re shooting at and we’ve got to know where our bullets are going. So in order to be proficient, we have to fire live rounds and train,” Berlin said. “In law enforcement, you only have a 1.5 second reaction time to any threat, so we’re trained to be able to fire rounds into a target, to shoot the best we can in a certain amount of time, which is seconds.”

Instructors for the training event included Captain Scott Sims and Sergeant Jake Driskell, who grade participants on where each shots is placed on the targets.

The JCSD conducts three firearms training events each year, two during the daytime and one in low light conditions.

