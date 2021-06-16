Win Stuff
Jasper County Community Center hosting learning program in July

By Mia Monet
Updated: 1 hour ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jasper County Community Center will be hosting a free summer learning program from July 10-16.

It’s for kindergarten through eighth graders. The program will be taught by certified teachers who will focus on math and reading.

Ronald Keyes serves as the Alderman for Ward 4 in Bay Springs, and he’s also the community manager.

Keyes says they wanted to enrich the children’s learning.

“We feel like this summer was a perfect opportunity, and this summer was just as important as ever to give our kids the perfect opportunity to kick start the upcoming school year,” Keyes said.

If you’d like to register your child, go to the Jasper County Community Center’s Facebook page to find the application.

