House Speaker calls on Gov. to end COVID-19 State of Emergency

Mississippi Speaker of the House Philip Gunn
By Jacob Gallant
Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is calling for an end to the State of Emergency in the state.

Gunn sent a letter to Governor Tate Reeves on Wednesday calling for the order to be lifted.

“Unless there is some reason for the declaration of a state of emergency to continue, then on behalf of the people of the state of Mississippi who are ready to return their lives to normal, we call on you to declare the state of emergency over,” the letter reads in part.

While Mississippi ranks last in the nation with a 35.2% vaccination rate, COVID-19 cases in the state have been on a steady decline for months.

Last week, less than 600 new cases were reported by Mississippi Department of Health.

COVID-related hospitalizations, meanwhile, are lower than they have been at any point since April 2020.

The most recent executive order was signed into place by Reeves on April 30, lifting the last of any precautions related to COVID-19.

In a response to Gunn, Reeves issued this statement:

“As commander in chief of the Mississippi National Guard, the Governor has activated a large number of citizen soldiers to help deploy resources, PPE, testing, and vaccines to the Mississippians who need it. The State of Emergency has remained in effect for the sole purpose that it is necessary to ensure the men and women in uniform, who have done such an admirable job delivering these resources, can continue to be paid until their mission is complete. There have been no state restrictions in place for quite some time now!”

Bailey Martin, Governor Tate Reeves’ office

The order does not list an expiration date for the active State of Emergency.

You can read the full letter below:

