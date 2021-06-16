Win Stuff
Hattiesburg man facing life sentence for drug charge

Charles Terry Jones is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.
Charles Terry Jones is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.(Gray Television)
By WDAM Staff
Updated: 9 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is facing a maximum sentence of life in prison after pleading guilty to a drug charge on Tuesday.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Charles Terry Jones, 41, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Prosecutors said Jones sold more than 50 grams of meth to a person in Forrest County on July 9, 2019 and again on July 23, 2019.

Jones is facing a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Oct. 26, 2021.

The case was investigated by agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

