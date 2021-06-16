Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Congress designating Pulse massacre site a national memorial

By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 16, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called for stronger gun safety measures Wednesday as she marked Congress’ passage of legislation designating the site of the deadliest attack on the LGBTQ community in American history as a national memorial.

The bill creates the National Pulse Memorial at the site of the Pulse Nightclub in Orlando, Florida. Five years ago, a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others there.

The Senate voted final congressional approval of the bill last week and President Joe Biden is expected to sign it soon. The site will not be part of the National Park System and the measure forbids federal money from being spent on it.

Pelosi formally signed the bill, a routine procedural step before sending legislation to the White House. That created an opportunity for a photo op with Florida and LGBTQ lawmakers.

Citing background check and other gun measures that have long failed to clear the Senate, Pelosi, D-Calif., said, “It’s really important for survivors to know we are not going away until the job is done.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brandon L. Brumfield will be sentenced on Oct. 25, 2021.
Louisiana man pleads guilty after arrest in Marion Co. human trafficking sting
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District
Billionaire MacKenzie Scott donates $20 million to Mississippi community college
Stogner, 13, was last seen leaving her home in Kokomo around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Teen reported missing from Marion County
Walmart offering free virtual classes to community.
Walmart offering free classes to public

Latest News

Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Dog fitted with prosthetics adopted by detective who lost leg in crash
A sign points the way to a check-in area at a coronavirus mass-vaccination site at the former...
Vaccine effort turns into slog as infectious variant spreads
Attorney General Merrick Garland departs after speaking at the Justice Department in...
US ends strict Trump-era asylum rules for violence victims
Deaundre Bates
Man charged with home invasion, aggravated assault in Forrest Co.
Detective Chappie Hunter with the San Diego Police Department has been fostering Chloe and has...
Chloe and Roxy's rescue