Christian Services reopens Bargains and Blessings thrift store

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Christian Services held a grand reopening of its Bargains and Blessings thrift store Wednesday morning. The store closed due to COVID-19 last year, but the ministry work and plans for the thrift store didn’t stop.

“We continued to take donations, and the community was such a blessing to us and they came out and we took all the donations we could,” said community relations director Leslie Smith. “And we had a few outside sales in the last few months, but now we’re so excited to open our store and let the public come in and see all the great things that we got during that time.”

The store has been set up with a new look inside. There are different goods in each room, and the store is restocked at the end of every day. All of the earnings from the store go back in to Christian Services’ ministry.

“We offer lots of different things from clothing to antiques to furniture to children’s toys. We kind of offer a little bit of everything,” Smith said. “And it is just like the title, a ‘bargain and a blessing.’ So we offer things at cheaper prices to those in the community and we also give blessings to those who can’t afford it.”

Shopper Jocelynn Page Eddington said she’s thankful the store is open again and excited to resume shopping.

”It’s an awesome blessing for them to be open again today because people have just been suffering a little bit because everybody’s money through the pandemic, they didn’t have enough money to do what they needed to do, so I thank God for them and all that they do,” Eddington said.

The store’s new hours are 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The thrift store is now accepting card payment as well as cash.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.