Changes made to FestivalSouth events due to expected inclement weather

Brews and Bites will now take place on July 24.
Brews and Bites will now take place on July 24.(FestivalSouth)
By Will Polston
Updated: 48 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Due to the expectation of inclement weather this weekend, some changes have been made to some events being hosted by FestivalSouth.

The biggest change comes in the rescheduling of the Downtown Brews and Bites event that has now been pushed back to July 24. The event is still set to take place at Town Square Park in Hattiesburg, but the date has been pushed back.

All tickets to the event are still eligible for the rescheduled date, but if the date no longer works for your schedule, then there are chances for refunds.

In addition, FestivalJazz, the jazz concert to honor Hattiesburg’s own Bobby Bryant, has changed venues. The event will now be held at the Saenger Theatre instead of the Hattiesburg Train Depot.

The concert will still start at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, but will be at the theatre instead. Also, concert admission is free.

“We do a lot of events through the year through the school of music, through the arts events so acting on your feet and moving quickly is sort of what we do,” said FestivalSouth’s artistic director Mike Lopinto. “It’s always sad when you have to do all this planning, especially this year when we were so excited to be back and so excited to do things.”

For any more information, check out the FestivalSouth website.

