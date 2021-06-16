Accomplished producer to offer free film training in Natchez

NATCHEZ, Miss. (WLBT) - Crooked Letter Picture Company is hosting a free Production Assistant training for those interested in careers in Mississippi’s film industry.

This event will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, at the Crooked Letter Picture Company on 101 High Street, Natchez.

Accommodations are available at Magnolia Bluffs Casino Hotel for $98 per night, June 25 and 26, with group code “Crooked Letter.”

This training will include:

Set Etiquette 101

On-set production assistant basic skills training

Understanding on-set documents and paperwork

A deep dive into movie lingo

Q&A with first assistant director and producer Cleta Ellington

Q&A with Production Assistant Jared Jackson

Ellington, a Mississippi native, is an accomplished Producer and First Assistant Director, having worked on Mississippi-filmed “Ma,” “Breaking News in Yuba County,” and “Get on Up.”

Her other work includes the television show “Friday Night Lights,” “Grace and Frankie,” and “Filthy Rich.”

“Our goals are to give current production assistants a refresher course post-pandemic as filming gets up and running again in Mississippi as well as train future production assistants for what to expect their first day on a set,” says Ellington.

“We want to make their film set experience less intimidating and prepare them to engage and fulfill the expected duties that come with this position.”

Registration for this free event can be found here.

