Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Walmart offering free classes to public

By Caroline Wood
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Walmart is offering free virtual classes to its customers.

According to Walmart officials, the company has a network of 200 training academies nationwide. One is in the Walmart Supercenter in Laurel on Highway 15.

Through the training academies, it is launching Walmart Community Academy. Officials say it provides roughly 20 classes on topics such as personal finance, career advancement and how to purchase a car or home.

According to company representatives, it’s all about helping out communities.

“It’s clear that there’s skills and desires and educational needs that some communities need they don’t have access to,” said Andy Trainor, vice president of Walmart U.S. Learning. “And so, this is our way of taking existing assets and resources and really giving back to the community and really helping those that have a desire to brighten their future to do so.”

Walmart Community Academy is virtual, free and open to customers 16-years-old and older.

To find a link to the enrollment page, click here.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cassius Vaughn Hanzy was arrested by Gulfport police on a charge of drive-by shooting.
Police: Fatal drive-by shooting involving teens caused by argument over a pair of Jordans
Several residents are without power as severe thunderstorms moved across the Pine Belt are...
Power outages reported around Pine Belt area
During the shooting, a man was passing by the scene in his vehicle and was struck by a stray...
Bystander struck by stray bullet in Lumberton shooting, 1 in ICU
Zachary Barnes was arrested Saturday night in Hattiesburg and charged with lustful touching of...
Taylorsville man charged with lustful touching of a child
According to the Lumberton Police Department, the shooting happened at 297 N 10th Ave., in the...
3 men injured in Lumberton apartment shooting, police investigating

Latest News

On Tuesday, you can expect hot weather again with highs in the mid 90s with a 20% chance for...
Hot week ahead
Commissioner Sean Tindell marks one year with MS Dept. of Public Safety.
Commissioner Sean Tindell marks one year as head of DPS
Mississippi State advances to College World Series, defeats Notre Dame 11-7
You should always be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related...
Tips for beating the heat this summer