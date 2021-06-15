USM’s Trimble named freshman All-America for 2nd time

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information Department

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi center fielder Reed Trimble earned Freshman All-America honors for the second time in a week.

Monday, it was the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association giving Trimble first-team frosh accolades. Last week, Collegiate Baseball named Trimble to its mammoth Freshman All-America team.

In his first full season with the Golden Eagles, Trimble and Gabe Montenegro both hit .345 to lead the Golden Eagles. Trimble also held the top spots with 17 home runs and 72 RBIs, as well as compiling 12-of-14 stolen base attempts.

Trimble added 14 doubles and two triples while posting a .414 on-base percentage and a team-high .638 slugging percentage as he played in 59 of the team’s 61 contests.

The first-team All-Conference USA selection also garnered NCAA Oxford Regional all-tournament team honors by posting a .560 (14-for-25) average with two doubles, three home runs and 14 RBIs as the Golden Eagles reached the championship game.

Trimble homered twice in that final game in the Oxford Regional for his third, two-homer game of the season, becoming the first Golden Eagle freshman to lead the Golden Eagles in round-trippers since Matt Wallner hit 19 in 2017.

Some of Trimble’s highlights included a walk-off, 11th-ininng grand slam over the University of Louisiana-Lafayette in March, a season-high seven RBIs at Florida Atlantic University and five hits in a 21-0 NCAA regional victory over Southeast Missouri State University.

He was second on the team in multiple-hit games with 24 (17 two-hit, 7 three-hit, 1 four-hit and 1 five-hit) and first in multi-RBI contests with 13 (six, 2-RBI games, five, 4-RBI, two, 6-RBI, 1 6-RBI and 1 7-RBI).

Trimble finished his year with a 12-game hitting streak, posting a .475 batting average (28-for-59) with four doubles, seven homers and 27 RBI. He also ended the year by reaching base in each of the last 22 games – the longest streak by any Golden Eagle in 2021.

Trimble was one two C-USA players honored as Old Dominion University second baseman Carter Trice collected second-team honors.

