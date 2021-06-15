Win Stuff
Tips for beating the heat this summer

You should always be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related...
By Will Polston
Updated: 14 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday afternoon, the Pine Belt got put under the first Heat Advisory of 2021 by the National Weather Service.

Raging heat indexes and increasing temperatures are causing for delayed work by outdoor working crews such as construction and lawn care.

“We are about six months back on work. This heat slows us down, the rain slows us down. Just one day of rain will delay us one week on a roof,” said Arthur Cooksey, owner of Cooksey Construction. “We are just trying to get caught up. Plus, with this heat, we’re really having to slow down and watch our guys.”

We spoke with Hattiesburg Clinic physician Dr. Jeremy Wells about some of the precautions that need to be taken to avoid the crazy heat wave.

“If you are going to be outside and active, it’s better to time it early in the morning or late in the afternoon when that heat index can go down a little bit,” Wells said.

Not everyone can work their schedule around to do this, and you shouldn’t have to move your whole day around to avoid heat. Wells also listed precautions to take to stay healthy through the UV rays and heat.

“Make sure you are able to work in the shade, if possible, keep cool and take breaks and hydrate,” Wells said. “If you are planning to be in the heat, that’s a day you should hydrate more. Make sure you are applying sunscreen or wearing a SPF, high SPF shirt.”

You should always be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses as well.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provides these warning signs for heat-related illnesses and what to do if you notice them:

Signs of heat-related illnesses to watch out for.
Signs of heat-related illnesses to watch out for.(CDC)

