MSDH: Less than 50 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday

MSDH reports nearly 937,000 Mississippians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. (File...
(File photo)(Hawaii News Now/file)
By Tim Doherty
Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported Tuesday less than 50 new COVID-19 cases that were found over the three-day weekend.

MSDH reported 47 additional cases and seven new deaths Tuesday.

Two deaths were reported between June 11 and June 13. Five deaths were discovered during a review of death certificates between Feb. 19 and June 9.

The latest figures brought the state’s total cases and deaths since February 2020 to 319,428 and 7,361, respectively.

In the eight Pine Belt counties, 34,130 COVID-19 cases and 699 deaths have been reported since February 2020:

  • Covington: 2,671 cases, 83 deaths
  • Forrest: 7,822 cases, 153 deaths
  • Jasper: 2,221 cases, 48 deaths
  • Jones: 8,458 cases, 167 deaths
  • Lamar: 6,336 cases, 88 deaths
  • Marion: 2,712 cases, 80 deaths
  • Perry: 1,266 cases, 38 deaths
  • Wayne: 2,644 cases, 42 deaths

MSDH also is reporting 310,189 Mississippians are presumed to have recovered from the coronavirus.

Use the interactive map below to see a county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19 cases.

According to MSDH, 1,946,303 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered statewide with 936,989 people being fully vaccinated.

Vaccinations currently are being offered to all Mississippians who are 16 years old and older with the exception of the one-dose, Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires a minimum age of 18.

Click here to schedule a vaccination appointment.

Coronavirus tests are available at locations across the state. Click here to find a testing location near you.

To date, 2,840,941 tests have been administered for coronavirus in Mississippi.

