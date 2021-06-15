Win Stuff
Mississippi State advances to College World Series, defeats Notre Dame 11-7

(WMC Action News 5)
By WLBT.com Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State is heading to the College World Series after defeating Notre Dame 11-7.

The Bulldogs rallied a commanding 10-2 lead going into the 5th inning. However, the Fighting Irish didn’t go down without a fight as they scored 5 runs in the next 3 innings.

State will now face off against the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns on June 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

