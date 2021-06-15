Win Stuff
Birthday Club
Jobs
Pine Belt Deals
Pine Belt Connect
LawCall
Advertisement

Hattiesburg public pools open for summer

By Melissa Rademaker
Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, Hattiesburg public pools at Vernon Dahmer Park and the C.E. Roy Community Center are open.

There is also a new splash pad open to the public at Dudley Dewitt park in Palmers Crossing.

The facility hours are:

  • Vernon Dahmer Park: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. $1 per visit.
  • C.E. Roy Community Center: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. $1 per visit.
  • Splash Pad: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday- Saturday. FREE

Aquatics director Michelle Williams invites everyone who needs a day in the water to visit the pools.

“You know come out, enjoy the pools, take a dip, relax, refresh, get refreshed so welcome, anyone is allowed to come,” Williams said.

Williams says parents should always keep an eye on their child, even with lifeguards present the entire time.

“We do ask that if children come, that the children need to be accompanied by an adult if they are 6 and younger, and that just helps with safety purposes,” Williams said.

Williams says when introducing your kids to the water, you should take it slowly, starting in the shallow end and using flotation devices to help them as they grow.

“Definitely a safety vest is the best, and I recommend one that has multiple straps just not the one strap,” Williams said. “And that’s for children that are just not comfortable, they’re new to the water. But children that are comfortable in the water, the smaller kids, the floaties really help provide them with more independence and being more comfortable in the water.”

Williams says bringing water bottles or sports drinks is key to having a safe, fun day at the pool.

“You definitely want to stay hydrated,” Williams said. “The heat index is steadily increasing, so you definitely want to make sure you’re getting water, Powerade, Gatorade, so you can stay hydrated.”

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
Husband: Former DeSoto Co. rep shot in head in ‘ambush-style’ attack
The George County School District identified suspicious activity that disrupted the use of the...
Hackers attack George County School District
Walmart offering free virtual classes to community.
Walmart offering free classes to public
Parveion Harris, Darius Erving and Montavious Landfair
All three suspects charged with capital murder in Holmes Co. ATV investigation
Jackie Wayne White was taken into custody by Jasper County Sheriff Department deputies and...
Jasper County man arrested for aggravated assault

Latest News

Hattiesburg public pools and the new splash pad offer spots to cool off this summer.
Hattiesburg public pools open for summer
Walmart offering free virtual classes to community.
Walmart offering free classes to public
You should always be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion, heat stroke and other heat-related...
Tips for beating the heat this summer
County Road 37111 in Jasper County was dedicated to the memory of Patricia Heidelberg.
Jasper Co. family thankful after road dedicated to lost loved one