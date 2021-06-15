Hattiesburg public pools open for summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - If you’re looking for ways to beat the heat this summer, Hattiesburg public pools at Vernon Dahmer Park and the C.E. Roy Community Center are open.

There is also a new splash pad open to the public at Dudley Dewitt park in Palmers Crossing.

The facility hours are:

Vernon Dahmer Park: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. $1 per visit.

C.E. Roy Community Center: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. $1 per visit.

Splash Pad: 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Sunday- Saturday. FREE

Aquatics director Michelle Williams invites everyone who needs a day in the water to visit the pools.

“You know come out, enjoy the pools, take a dip, relax, refresh, get refreshed so welcome, anyone is allowed to come,” Williams said.

Williams says parents should always keep an eye on their child, even with lifeguards present the entire time.

“We do ask that if children come, that the children need to be accompanied by an adult if they are 6 and younger, and that just helps with safety purposes,” Williams said.

Williams says when introducing your kids to the water, you should take it slowly, starting in the shallow end and using flotation devices to help them as they grow.

“Definitely a safety vest is the best, and I recommend one that has multiple straps just not the one strap,” Williams said. “And that’s for children that are just not comfortable, they’re new to the water. But children that are comfortable in the water, the smaller kids, the floaties really help provide them with more independence and being more comfortable in the water.”

Williams says bringing water bottles or sports drinks is key to having a safe, fun day at the pool.

“You definitely want to stay hydrated,” Williams said. “The heat index is steadily increasing, so you definitely want to make sure you’re getting water, Powerade, Gatorade, so you can stay hydrated.”

