First weather: More hot, humid days lie ahead for Pine Belt

There will be plenty of sunshine in the Pine Belt the next few days.
By Patrick Bigbie
Updated: 35 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will top out into the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices falling between 103 degrees and 107 degrees.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening, with lows in the low-70s.

We’ll dry out for the middle part of the week, with highs remaining in the low –to-mid-90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices will be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees.

All eyes will be on the Gulf later this week for the possibility of a tropical system forming. This system will move north towards Texas or Louisiana by the weekend.

As of now, heavy rain is the only impact this system poses to south Mississippi.

