First weather: More hot, humid days lie ahead for Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) _ We’re starting off this morning with sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Tuesday will be hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. I can’t rule out a stray shower Tuesday, but most of us will stay dry.

Highs will top out into the mid-90s this afternoon, with heat indices falling between 103 degrees and 107 degrees.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-80s this evening, with lows in the low-70s.

We’ll dry out for the middle part of the week, with highs remaining in the low –to-mid-90s for Wednesday and Thursday. Heat indices will be between 100 degrees and 105 degrees.

All eyes will be on the Gulf later this week for the possibility of a tropical system forming. This system will move north towards Texas or Louisiana by the weekend.

As of now, heavy rain is the only impact this system poses to south Mississippi.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.